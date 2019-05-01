Wicomico Sheriff Press Release

On Saturday April 27, 2019 just after midnight, a deputy on patrol was conducting a probable cause search of a vehicle when this loaded .357 Magnum Revolver was located in the rear passenger area. The deputy was able to discern that the handgun belonged to one of the passengers in the vehicle, Jaron Purnell, 18 years of age and from Snow Hill, Maryland. Not only was Purnell prohibited by age from possessing the firearm, he was also a prohibited person due to a previous adjudication. Purnell was arrested and transported to the Central Booking Unit. Following an initial appearance, Purnell was detained without bond in the Detention Center.