Wicomico Sheriff Press Release

On Saturday April 27, 2019 just after midnight, a deputy on patrol was conducting a probable cause search of a vehicle when this loaded .357 Magnum Revolver was located in the rear passenger area. The deputy was able to discern that the handgun belonged to one of the passengers in the vehicle, Jaron Purnell, 18 years of age and from Snow Hill, Maryland. Not only was Purnell prohibited by age from possessing the firearm, he was also a prohibited person due to a previous adjudication. Purnell was arrested and transported to the Central Booking Unit. Following an initial appearance, Purnell was detained without bond in the Detention Center.

No photo description available.
Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s