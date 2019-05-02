Press Notice for Immediate Release

May 2, 2019

Candidates Sought for District 2 County Council Seat

The Wicomico County Council regretfully announces Councilman Mark Kilmer, District 2 Representative, has informed the Council of his official intent to resign from office, effective June 15, 2019. Mr. Kilmer and his family will be leaving Wicomico County to return to his home state of Idaho.

The County Charter states that when a vacancy on the County Council occurs before the end of a council term, the local State Central Committee of the party of which the respective council member so vacating was affiliated, shall prepare and submit to the County Council a list of four nominees for the vacated council seat. Each of the nominees must be of the same political affiliation and reside in the same councilmanic district as the council member whose seat on the County Council has become vacated, District 2.

As Marc Kilmer is a registered Republican, the Wicomico County Republican Central Committee is seeking Republicans residing in District 2, who are interested in being nominated for appointment to the County Council for the remainder of the current term. Interested persons should contact Mark McIver, Republican Central Committee Chairman, at 443-735-2836, or mgmciver@gmail.com for complete information about applying. The Wicomico County Republican Central Committee is asking for all materials to be submitted to the Committee by May 24, 2019.

Wicomico County Council

John T. Cannon

County Council President

