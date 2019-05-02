City Residents Trash Pickup Notice

Thursday, May 2, 2019

Residents with Thursday trash pick-up, please be advised that trash collection routes are running behind today due to some minor technical issues. If your trash is not picked up by the end of the business day today, please leave your receptacle at the curb and crews will be by first thing tomorrow (Friday) morning to collect it.

We apologize for any inconvenience which may have been caused by this delay, and we thank you for your understanding.

For more information on the City’s Sanitation operations, go to www.salisbury.md , or call 833-SBY-CITY

