Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford Joins Faith Leaders for

National Day of Prayer Breakfast

Participants Reflect and Pray on this Year’s Theme, “Love for All Humanity”

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford today joined Maryland faith leaders for a prayer breakfast at Crowne Plaza Annapolis to celebrate the National Day of Prayer. Established in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress, the National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May that brings together all faiths and traditions to pray for the nation. This year, over 100 faith leaders representing faith communities from across the state gathered and prayed for Marylanders, the state, and the nation, reflecting on this year’s theme of “Love for All Humanity.”

“We are proud that Marylanders have come together today to have meaningful, interfaith dialogues which seek to find common ground and bond us together in prayer for the betterment of our state,” said Lt. Governor Rutherford. “These faith leaders have put their love into action to empower our citizens and build stronger communities.”

Musical selections were performed by the first place winner of 2019 Amateur Night at the Apollo, Katyrah Love, as well as talented flutist, Ashley Watkins. Prayers for the five centers of influence – Family, State of Maryland, Places of Worship, Citizens of Maryland, and the United States of America were led by:

Family: Priest Chove Chandrakant, Shri Mangal Mandir, Silver Spring, MD

State of Maryland and Leaders: Bishop Eugene Taylor Sutton, the Episcopal Diocese of Maryland, Baltimore, MD

Places of Worship: Reverend Janelle Johnson, Reid Temple A.M.E Church, Glenn Dale, MD

Citizens Of Maryland: Imam Hassan Amin, Muslim Social Services Agency, Baltimore, MD

United States of America: Rabbi Fabian Werbin, Congregation Beth El, Bethesda, MD

