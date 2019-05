Berlin Barrack has a strong focus on distracted driving. Recently a one day distracted driving initiative in Ocean city, near a construction zone, produced 103 stops and 105 citations. Construction zones are dangerous areas for everyone and should be given undivided attention.

During the month of April we held 6 distracted driving initiatives. We stopped a total of 263 distracted drivers and issued 208 citations and 78 warnings. Do your part to keep our roads safe.

