Troopers Arrest Seaford Man on Drug and Weapon Charges-Seaford

Seaford- The Delaware State Police have arrested a Seaford man after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs and a weapon.

The incident occurred on April 30, 2019 at approximately 12:29 p.m., when members of the Governor’s Task Force (GTF) and the Sussex Drug Unit (SDU) were in the area of the Duck in Car Wash, located at 9817 Spotless Street Seaford, and positively identified 28-year-old Jesse Drummond at the business. Drummond was observed operating a blue Toyota Avalon from the parking lot and was known to have a revoked driver’s license and an active capias. A traffic stop was conducted on Seashore Highway and Drummond was taken into custody without incident. A canine scan was conducted of the vehicle which resulted in a positive alert for the presence of narcotics.

Drummond was transported back to Troop 4 where he was found in possession 21 bags of heroin (.147 grams) and 1.22 grams of crack cocaine. A search warrant was obtained for the Toyota Avalon, which led to the discovery of drug paraphernalia and a .40 caliber handgun that was reported stolen. It was learned that Drummond was a person prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Drummond was charged with the following:

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (2 counts)

Receiving a Stolen Firearm

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Drummond was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $29,500.00 secured bond.

