Troopers Investigating Serious Crash-Millsboro

Millsboro- The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is currently investigating a serious crash involving a single vehicle that occurred last evening.

The incident occurred on April 30, 2019 at approximately 9:47 p.m., when a 2018 Ford Fiesta was traveling southbound on Mount Joy Road at a high rate of speed. For unknown reasons, the operator failed to maintain control of the vehicle. The Fiesta exited the west edge of Mount Joy Road and entered onto the grass shoulder. Upon exiting the roadway, the Fiesta began rotating when it collided with a utility pole which was broken in half upon impact. Following the impact with the pole, the Fiesta overturned and struck a standing tree before coming to an uncontrolled stop along the west shoulder of Mount Joy Road.

The operator of the Fiesta, a 21-year-old male from Seaford was not properly restrained. He was transported to the Beebe Healthcare Hospital with serious injuries.

A front seat passenger, a 27-year-old male from Millsboro was not properly restrained. He was initially transported to the Beebe Healthcare Hospital and later transferred to the Christiana Hospital in critical condition.

A rear seat passenger, a 22-year-old female from Millsboro was properly restrained. She was transported to the Beebe Healthcare Hospital in serious condition.

Mount Joy Road was closed for approximately 3 hours while the crash was investigated.

The crash continues to remain under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit

