Pocomoke City Police Press Release

Pocomoke City Police

pocomokepolice@pocomokemd.gov

PRESS RELEASE April 1– April 30, 2019

Gerri Fitch, age 39 of Pocomoke, MD was arrested for harboring a felon fugitive. She was held at the Worcester County Detention Center.

James Taylor, age 41 of Greenbackville, VA was arrested for theft $100- $500. He was released on his personal recognizance.

Gilbert Johnson, age 45 of New Church, VA was arrested for 2nd degree assault, malicious destruction of property and disorderly conduct. He was held on $25000 bond.

Ebony Arnold, age 25 of Pocomoke, MD was cited for disorderly conduct. She was issued a criminal citation and released.

Larry Austin, age 20 of Pocomoke, MD was arrested for resist/interfere with arrest, warrants for theft $100-$1500, traffic violations, fugitive from justice warrant. He was held without bond.

Tyquawn Searles, age 26 of Parksley, VA was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. He was held on $3000 bond.

Richelle Blake, age 45 of Pocomoke, MD was cited for disturbing the peace. She was issued a criminal citation and released.

Rashaun Nock, age 19 of Snow Hill, MD was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. He was released on his personal recognizance.

Rashon Dixon, age 45 of Crisfield, MD was cited forpPublic intoxication/disturb. He was issued a criminal citation and released.

Winfred Pettit, age 47 of Pocomoke, MD was arrested for 2nd degree assault, dangerous weapon intent/injure. He was held without bail.

Richard Cowan, age 49 of Pocomoke, MD was arrested on a warrant for theft. He was held on $1000 bond.

Tiamel Golphin, age 30 of Bishopville, MD was arrested on a warrant. She was released on her personal recognizance.

Ronald Lovett, age 51 of Pocomoke, MD was arrested for 4th degree burglary. He was released on his personal recognizance.

Andre Collins, age 22 of Pocomoke, MD was arrested for possess/issue forged currency, attempted theft $100-$1500 and theft $100-$1500. He was held on $10000 bond.

Kevin Melson, age 28 of Willards, MD was arrested on a warrant for theft less $100. He was issued a criminal summons.

Paige Stevenson, age 37 of Pocomoke, MD was cited for disorderly conduct. She was issued a criminal citation and released.

There were (0) zero Juvenile Arrests.

(8) eight additional arrests were made for various traffic violations during this time period.

May 3, 2019

