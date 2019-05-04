Prayers are needed for JT and his Family.

Love him or hate him JT is in need of prayers.  He would never ask for himself so I will do it for him.   I know there are many good people out there and I am sure it would mean the world to JT to hear from you at this time.  I also know that there are a bunch of douche bags out there that live for the moment of inflicting hurtful words.  Your comments will be trashed and JT will never see them.  FYI  just stating the facts so dont try to make this into something it is not.  Prayers to you JT at this time….I am here for you my friend.  For those of you asking what to pray about….comfort and strength is a good start.  JT will let you know details when he is able.

Advertisements

3 thoughts on “Prayers are needed for JT and his Family.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s