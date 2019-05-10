10 May Open Discussion

Just watched the County Council meeting on pac14. Strausberger was totally out of control and rude to another speaker. He should be let go. Culver looked and sounded like Howdy Doody when he tried to get out from under his Mardela school funding screw-up.
“We are in receipt of the attached letter. The Executive is very concerned and he and his administration are reviewing it now to determine the potential impacts on County Government.” Thank you.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1o1xMTsFNbB31T8fG8q42JSxteOMW7nmP/view
I wonder if Steve Miller will be reconfirmed by the council as a department head considering all the times he has dropped the ball in the last 4 years? You know like losing Pork in the Park and losing the Jersey Boys Concerts twice and now the Sound of Music. WTF! Bob keep protecting him because it’s Bob’s own mistake.
Pittsville town water still brown and been that way for almost a month. A group of us residents are sending Hogan emails and messages to no avail. Joe Holloway does not want to get involved and I really do not blame him. Gene Cook the felon the town hired is employed by the town and messing with municipal water with no license at all. Blow hard Whitehead says he drinks the water which is total B.S. Get Bill Gordy in there to get the water right until they fire Gene Crook and get the qualified person to perform the job correctly.
Mr.JT, do you have any contacts in Wicomico County Parks that could somehow fix the Henry Parker Complex. The outfields are horrible and need someone with expertise. I thought the complex was supposed to be special to this county. It looks like they have given up hope. Mostly weeds, wire grass and dirt. SAD.
Hey JT I just wanted to post this press release here.
Jersey Boys, The Sound of Music Canceled
Performances of The Sound of Music and Jersey Boys at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center have officially been canceled. The Sound of Music had been scheduled for May 13, and Jersey Boys was postponed on March 28 and had not yet been rescheduled.
Neither show will be rescheduled.
The cancellations are the result of an April 30 letter received from NETworks, the management company of both shows, which listed demands of Wicomico County in a short timeframe and included concerns about the safety of the venue.
In a statement of response, Wicomico County representatives rejected the notion of a safety issue at the building and cited NETworks’ demands as not necessary or appropriate.
“Since 2009, the County has partnered with Broadway in Salisbury and successfully and safely produced 47 shows at the Civic Center,” explained Steve Miller, Director of Recreation, Parks & Tourism. “The notion that the building is unsafe is simply not true.”
Adam Epstein, CEO of innovation arts and entertainment, the producers of Broadway in Salisbury, said “We have complete confidence in the safety of the WY&CC to host Broadway shows and other programming, and we will continue to bring shows to the venue as we have for over a decade.”
Three days after the Jersey Boys cancellation on March 28, the venue successfully hosted a concert for over 3,000 people. In April, the Civic Center hosted Kelsea Ballerini’s Miss Me More Tour and PJ Masks Live! “Save the Day” without incident, as well as many other events for thousands of guests.
Linda Luffman is a mole for that other blog.
7 thoughts on “10 May Open Discussion”
