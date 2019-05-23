After Much Consideration…

My friends and readers of this site. I want to sincerely apologize to you for having no content over the past 2 months. It has been a terrible period in my life and one that has made me question the point of even continuing to run this site. Each time when I would check in with my help I was told the same comments about how I suck , shut the site down , I’m a worthless fat f@#*k#r, how much I’m hated, die etc would be sent in via anonymous comment. I really wondered to myself why should I even continue to do this when I most certainly don’t have to.

I am not the Jonathan Taylor Of 2008 with the Grinch mask and gloves. That was a different place and time when I felt the need to defend myself against people who were out to destroy me. I can tell you and I’m being honest here, I don’t have the same passion for it as I did all those years ago. I have accomplished more than I could have ever dreamed of with this site so honestly I have nothing left to prove. The local political scene has improved dramatically over the past 6 years or so, and good people are pretty much to be found in all areas.

The few politicians left that I have had issues with, I just don’t hate anymore. If I didn’t do this site and they didn’t do politics we would never have conflict with each other so I can’t blame them for our differences. I know I made an unpopular decision in regards to a certain subject I said was no longer allowed on here, but I’m telling you when you take stock of what really makes you happy in life why would you want to take anymore time from that.

A few weeks back I was at dinner locally and was thinking over these same thoughts of just walking away to focus on more positive things in my life. This is no lie. I’m sitting there and a guy walks over from his table and says hey JT it’s nice to meet you I appreciate what you do because I travel alot and know I can rely on you tell me what’s happening locally. I was like well thank you for that and thanks for being a reader even though I have been away.

I think I have found a place where I can be here provide local stuff and actually enjoy it. I don’t care about being #1 or having x number of visitors to feel accomplished anymore which is a freeing feeling. That doesn’t mean however that I won’t be mean when it’s warranted and believe me I have two things that I’m going to expose here very shortly.

This weekend is Memorial Day and I want everyone to enjoy it friend and foe alike. When this holiday weekend is over look for regular posting to begin again on Tuesday the 28th. I will be adding some fun stuff as well so we can all have a break from the bad news that seems to be everywhere these days.

Thank you again to all who reached out, will be back with you all soon.

Advertisements