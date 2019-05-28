For anyone that has a loved one that may need rehab or a long term care situation, I implore you do not let them take them o this location. I am aware that every situation you will find an exception to any rule, but I am telling you first hand just say no. This place is horrible and for it to be taxpayer funded is disgusting. You are paying money from your taxes for elderly people to be treated like garbage. People falling out of their chairs and being found sometime later, who knows how long they had been in floor crying for help.
It is of my opinion that this place should be either shut down completely, or taken over by a new group that might actually give a damn about caring for peoples loved ones. This place is a disgrace to humanity. I want to make it another mission of mine to bring some kind of justice to the families of loved ones to have an outlet that will bring all this dark stuff to light so maybe funding will be taken which seems to be the only way to get any attention in the taxpayer funded world they live in. It isn’t just Anchorage although they are the worst in my opinion, its all these facilities that don’t do their best to treat people with dignity.
If you have had an experience with any nursing facility in the area that you felt did not do their jobs I want to know about it. We will use this platform as a way to make change for the better.
14 thoughts on “Anchorage Nursing Home Worst In Area”
Respectfully, Anchorage has had a bad reputation in the prior history, but under new management and direction have you given the place a chance to make a new name for itself? Has anyone in the community given the buildings new administrator and administration a chance to reshape the name of Anchorage?
LikeLike
Yes they still suck
LikeLike
Your kind saddens me deeply. And before your little fingers can type, “my kind”, “your prejudice”, let me explain.. Your kind is the kind that downs everyone in the world for every little detail that is less than perfect. Your kind is the kind that, I like to call, “stirs the pot”. Your kind is as infectious as Ebola, as disrespectful as Donald Trump, and as shameful as they come. I can only hope that one day you turn your focus from shaming others, to looking at how we can lift them up. Good day sir.
LikeLike
Anchorage has been through so many Administrative staff and DON’s , it’s mind boggling how they have stayed open. They’re continually being reported to the state to no avail. I myself worked there for 8 years. I also reported them to the state. Myself and an Another GNA I was orientating we’re the only Aids on first floor with 46 residents.
LikeLike
I went to see a friend there and it had the nastiest smell and was filthy .
LikeLike
v
LikeLike
The one in Princess Anne is just as bad.
LikeLike
There have tremendous positive experiences by the residents that stay there. Same with Genesis and Wicomico, however you are entitled to your opinion. I have had several family members stay at Anchorage and they received excellent care. The team there cares about the residents, go above and beyond to assist each resident in reaching their personal goals. Im sorry that the writer of this article may have a bad experience but overall the residents receive care. The residents do not lay on the floor as was reported.
LikeLike
Um bullshit I know first hand this happened so if you want to defend them go ahead but don’t act like this just doesn’t happen
LikeLike
I work here and it’s a hell whole it be 20+ residents per Cna some nights how can we provide the care that we’re suppose to with this ratio
LikeLike
If you don’t like it why don’t you quit?
LikeLike
They never said they didn’t like it.
They said how can they provide the care with that ratio.
LikeLike
I think that every place has good and bad and they are trying to make changes with replacing the DON, ADON, etc..
one thing a lot of people lack is passion.
And you can’t force that into people.
I see the changes they’ve made and they have a ways to go.
LikeLike
And might I offer, the issues are the nursing home standards!
Just because one might be worse than other doesn’t make the latter not bad.
MD needs to change the staffing standards!
They also need to make the jobs more desirable with a higher pay to get a better crowd of employees.
The issue: is MD staffing standards.
LikeLike