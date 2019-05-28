Anchorage Nursing Home Worst In Area

For anyone that has a loved one that may need rehab or a long term care situation, I implore you do not let them take them o this location. I am aware that every situation you will find an exception to any rule, but I am telling you first hand just say no. This place is horrible and for it to be taxpayer funded is disgusting. You are paying money from your taxes for elderly people to be treated like garbage. People falling out of their chairs and being found sometime later, who knows how long they had been in floor crying for help.

It is of my opinion that this place should be either shut down completely, or taken over by a new group that might actually give a damn about caring for peoples loved ones. This place is a disgrace to humanity. I want to make it another mission of mine to bring some kind of justice to the families of loved ones to have an outlet that will bring all this dark stuff to light so maybe funding will be taken which seems to be the only way to get any attention in the taxpayer funded world they live in. It isn’t just Anchorage although they are the worst in my opinion, its all these facilities that don’t do their best to treat people with dignity.

If you have had an experience with any nursing facility in the area that you felt did not do their jobs I want to know about it. We will use this platform as a way to make change for the better.

