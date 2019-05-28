Laurel Police Press Release

** PRESS RELEASE **

On 5/25/2019, Laurel units observed a Ford Explorer traveling westbound Discount Land Road commit a traffic violation. Units conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle at the entrance of Hollybrook Apartments. Upon making contact, the operator identified himself as “Bernard Witherspoon”. A second occupant of the vehicle identified herself as “Toshera Smith”. Through the officer’s investigation, it was determined both occupants gave the officer a false name. The male was identified as 39 year-old William Witherspoon who was currently wanted for escape after conviction after failing to return to Sussex Work Release Center. The female was identified as 21 year-old Daniaya Smith. Smith currently had multiple capiases out for her arrest. When attempting to arrest Smith, she fled on foot and was apprehended a short distance away. A further search of the vehicle yielded drug paraphernalia.