Laurel Police Press Release

** PRESS RELEASE **
On 5/25/2019, Laurel units observed a Ford Explorer traveling westbound Discount Land Road commit a traffic violation. Units conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle at the entrance of Hollybrook Apartments. Upon making contact, the operator identified himself as “Bernard Witherspoon”. A second occupant of the vehicle identified herself as “Toshera Smith”. Through the officer’s investigation, it was determined both occupants gave the officer a false name. The male was identified as 39 year-old William Witherspoon who was currently wanted for escape after conviction after failing to return to Sussex Work Release Center. The female was identified as 21 year-old Daniaya Smith. Smith currently had multiple capiases out for her arrest. When attempting to arrest Smith, she fled on foot and was apprehended a short distance away. A further search of the vehicle yielded drug paraphernalia.
Witherspoon was charged with Criminal Impersonation and the traffic offense. He was arraigned on his outstanding warrant, as well, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institute in lieu of $11,500.00 secured bail.
Smith was charged with Criminal Impersonation, Resisting Arrest and Drug Paraphernalia not Related to Personal Use of Marijuana. She was also arraigned on her outstanding capiases and committed to Sussex Correctional Institute in lieu of $3,000.00 secured bail.