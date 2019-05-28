Laurel Police Press Release

** PRESS RELEASE **

On 5/25/2019, Laurel units were dispatched to the parking lot of Laurel Junction for a motor vehicle hit and run collision. Upon arrival, units made contact with the victim who informed us a vehicle backed into hers and fled the scene. While officers conducted their investigation, the suspect vehicle was located still in the parking lot. Officer’s made contact with the operator identified as 51 year-old Brian Thomas. Through the officer’s investigation, it was determined Brian was operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Further investigation yielded Brian had been convicted eight previous times for DUI. Brian was subsequently charged for his 9th DUI.

Brian was charged with DUI and a traffic violation and was committed to Sussex Correctional Institute in lieu of $10,000.00 secured bail.