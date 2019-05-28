NOI 5/24/19 Dorchester Dwelling Fire Race Street

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:   May 24, 2019

Time:  1:03 p.m.

Location / Address:  521 Race St., Cambridge, Dorchester Co.

Type of Incident:  Fire

Description of Structure / Property:   Vacant two story wood frame single family dwelling

Owner / Occupants:   Brandon Collins (Owner)    

Injuries or Deaths:   None

Estimated $ Loss: Structure:  $20,000                      Contents: $2,000

Smoke Alarm Status:  None

Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status:  n/a

Arrests(s):  None

Primary Responding Fire Department:  Rescue Fire Company

# of Alarms:   1    # Of Firefighters:   35

Time to Control:   30 minutes

Discovered By:  Passerby

Area of Origin:  Second floor bedroom

Preliminary Cause:   Under Investigation

Additional Information:  Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at (410) 713-3780.

 

