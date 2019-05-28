NOI 5/24/19 Dorchester Dwelling Fire Race Street

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION Date: May 24, 2019 Time: 1:03 p.m. Location / Address: 521 Race St., Cambridge, Dorchester Co. Type of Incident: Fire Description of Structure / Property: Vacant two story wood frame single family dwelling Owner / Occupants: Brandon Collins (Owner) Injuries or Deaths: None Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $20,000 Contents: $2,000 Smoke Alarm Status: None Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a Arrests(s): None Primary Responding Fire Department: Rescue Fire Company # of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 35 Time to Control: 30 minutes Discovered By: Passerby Area of Origin: Second floor bedroom Preliminary Cause: Under Investigation Additional Information: Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at (410) 713-3780.