NOI 5/24/19 Dorchester Dwelling Fire Race Street

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: May 24, 2019
Time: 1:03 p.m.
Location / Address: 521 Race St., Cambridge, Dorchester Co.
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: Vacant two story wood frame single family dwelling
Owner / Occupants: Brandon Collins (Owner)
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $20,000 Contents: $2,000
Smoke Alarm Status: None
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Rescue Fire Company
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 35
Time to Control: 30 minutes
Discovered By: Passerby
Area of Origin: Second floor bedroom
Preliminary Cause: Under Investigation
Additional Information: Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at (410) 713-3780.
