Sheriff Ronnie Howard invites the community to the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office Open House on Saturday, June 1, 2019.
A free, family-friendly event with light refreshments and giveaways is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sheriff’ Office, 7920 Crisfield Highway, Westover, MD. There will be an abundance of activities to include:
Building Tours
Opportunity to Meet With Deputies
Information on Career Opportunities
Booking Procedure Demonstrations
Emergency Vehicle and Equipment Displays
Police Radar & Laser Demonstrations
K9 Demonstrations
Handouts & Adoptable Animals (Through Somerset County Animal Control)
Educational Handouts
Games for Kids & More
*New Explores program information and Sign-up
Please come and learn more about the Mission of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.