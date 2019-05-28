Sheriff Ronnie Howard invites the community to the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office Open House on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

A free, family-friendly event with light refreshments and giveaways is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sheriff’ Office, 7920 Crisfield Highway, Westover, MD. There will be an abundance of activities to include:

 Building Tours

 Opportunity to Meet With Deputies

 Information on Career Opportunities

 Booking Procedure Demonstrations

 Emergency Vehicle and Equipment Displays

 Police Radar & Laser Demonstrations

 K9 Demonstrations

 Handouts & Adoptable Animals (Through Somerset County Animal Control)

 Educational Handouts

 Games for Kids & More

 *New Explores program information and Sign-up

Please come and learn more about the Mission of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.