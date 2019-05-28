Somerset County Sheriff’s Office Open House on Saturday, June 1

Posted on by Jonathan Taylor

Sheriff Ronnie Howard invites the community to the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office Open House on Saturday, June 1, 2019.

A free, family-friendly event with light refreshments and giveaways is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sheriff’ Office, 7920 Crisfield Highway, Westover, MD. There will be an abundance of activities to include:

 Building Tours
 Opportunity to Meet With Deputies
 Information on Career Opportunities
 Booking Procedure Demonstrations
 Emergency Vehicle and Equipment Displays
 Police Radar & Laser Demonstrations
 K9 Demonstrations
 Handouts & Adoptable Animals (Through Somerset County Animal Control)
 Educational Handouts
 Games for Kids & More
 *New Explores program information and Sign-up
Please come and learn more about the Mission of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s