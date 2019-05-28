Woodbridge Community,

We have a choice to make tomorrow. The Woodbridge School District is holding a Current Expense Referendum on May 29th to raise much needed funding for our schools and our students. This request is the first time that the school district has asked for operating funding in 13 years. The Woodbridge School Board has held off as long as possible in going this route, but the stress on our budget has made it impossible to move forward with the same level of programming without an increase in revenue.

We deeply respect those that are against the referendum. We recognize that voting to pay more taxes can be a difficult decision for some residents. We are hopeful that people understand the importance of this increase and make the decision to support our students. We wish that there was another way to raise the needed funds, but unfortunately school districts are periodically placed in this situation due to revenues not keeping up with needed expenses.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. tomorrow (29th) at Woodbridge Middle School in Bridgeville and at Woodbridge Early Childhood Education Center in Greenwood. We are hopeful that the referendum passes and are looking forward to offering the quality programs that we’ve been expected to deliver for the last 50 years!

Thank you for your continued support!

Heath Chasanov, Superintendent

Woodbridge High School Class of 1987