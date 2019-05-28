Millsboro, Delaware – The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle that occurred late last night east of Millsboro.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:18 p.m., Monday, May 28, 2019 on Oak Orchard Road (SR 5) south of John J. Williams Highway (SR 24) east of Millsboro. A 2018 Suzuki motorcycle, operated by a 23-year-old Millsboro man, was traveling northbound on Oak Orchard Road at a high rate of speed. While traveling northbound, the motorcycle passed another vehicle that had been traveling in front of it on Oak Orchard Road. After passing the other vehicle, the operator of the motorcycle lost control and exited the east side of Oak Orchard Road where it struck a sign and continued traveling in a northeasterly direction where it then struck a metal telephone box followed by a second road sign. The motorcycle overturned and began to tumble along the grassy shoulder of the roadway. While tumbling, the motorcycle broke through a vinyl fence and impacted a standing tree. After striking the tree, it continued to tumble in a northerly direction before coming to a stop on its right side along the east shoulder of the roadway.

The motorcycle driver, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected during the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

Oak Orchard Road, in the area of the crash was closed for approximately three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

