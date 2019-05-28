WILMINGTON WOMAN ARRESTED FOR VEHICULAR ASSAULT In Rehobeth

* WILMINGTON WOMAN ARRESTED FOR VEHICULAR ASSAULT **

Deaira M. Barnhart, 36, of Wilmington, Del. was arrested Saturday (05/25/19) evening for vehicular assault and third offense DUI after striking a pedestrian with her vehicle in the first block of Rehoboth Avenue.

Just before 9:00pm Saturday, officers responded to the second block of Rehoboth Avenue west bound in the area of Second Street where a pedestrian reported that their foot had been run over by a vehicle. Upon arrival, police made contact with all parties involved. The victim, a 44-year-old female from Baltimore, Maryland was treated by EMS personnel on scene.

Through an on-scene investigation police learned that the victim was a passenger in a vehicle searching for a vacant parking space in the first block of Rehoboth Avenue. When the occupants observed what they believed to be a vehicle leaving a parking space, the victim exited their vehicle and contacted the party to confirm they were leaving. In the process of returning to her vehicle, while crossing Rehoboth Avenue, the victim was struck by a silver Toyota Corolla operated by Barnhart. During the collision, Barnhart drove the passenger side tires of Toyota Corolla over the victim’s foot and struck her knee.

Barnhart, who had two juvenile children inside the vehicle, did not stop at the scene and drove away west bound on Rehoboth Avenue. The victim was able to get back into the passenger compartment of her vehicle and follow Barnhart. At the intersection of Rehoboth Avenue and Second Street, Barnhart came to a stop at the red light and occupants of the victim’s vehicle were able to get Barnhart to stop.

Upon approaching Barnhart’s vehicle, officers observed that she showed signs of intoxication. Subsequently, Barnhart was administered standardized field sobriety tests and arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Barnhart was transported to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department for additional testing. Further investigation revealed that Barnhart had two prior alcohol related driving convictions making this her third offense and a felony.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries to her foot and knee. The victim was treated by EMS personnel on scene and refused transport to Beebe Healthcare by ambulance. No one else was injured during the collision.

Barnhart was arrested and charged with 1 count of felony driving under the influence of alcohol, the following misdemeanors; 2 counts of endangering the welfare of a child while DUI, 1 count of third degree vehicular assault, and the following traffic offenses; 1 count of leaving the scene of a collision resulting in injury, 1 count of failure to report a collision involving alcohol, and 1 count of no proof of insurance.

Barnhart was committed to Sussex Correction Institution in default of $9501.00 cash secured bail.