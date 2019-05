Over the Memorial Day weekend (May 24-27), Maryland State Police responded to 5,754 calls for service, conducted 6,353 traffic stops, made 107 DUI arrests and 268 total arrests, while also issuing 1,201 speeding citations, 203 seat belt citations, 3,064 additional citations and 4,072 warnings. In addition, troopers also responded to 217 crashes, eight of which were fatal.

