Ocean City police need your help identifying a theft suspect. The suspect, who is approximately 6’3″ and is believed to be in his early to mid twenties, was at Seacrets on Tuesday, May 21, at approximately 9:30 p.m. where he left in a Black Dodge Challenger. Please Contact PFC Denny with any information at 410-520-5293 or ndenny@oceancitymd.gov.
3 thoughts on “Ocean City Police Need Our Help”
U know what?I bet my life u r a trump supporter and a racist.
Apparently you are the racist.
What in the hell does that have to do with anything. People like you keep racism alive. You want division and hate because it drives your narrative.
