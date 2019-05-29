Ocean City Police Need Our Help

Posted on by Jonathan Taylor

13094388_10153501503137256_3824864709719175848_n

Ocean City police need your help identifying a theft suspect. The suspect, who is approximately 6’3″ and is believed to be in his early to mid twenties, was at Seacrets on Tuesday, May 21, at approximately 9:30 p.m. where he left in a Black Dodge Challenger. Please Contact PFC Denny with any information at 410-520-5293 or ndenny@oceancitymd.gov.

Image may contain: one or more people, shoes and indoor
Image may contain: one or more people and indoor
Advertisements

3 thoughts on “Ocean City Police Need Our Help

    2. What in the hell does that have to do with anything. People like you keep racism alive. You want division and hate because it drives your narrative.

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s