Ocean City Police Need Our Help

Ocean City police need your help identifying a theft suspect. The suspect, who is approximately 6’3″ and is believed to be in his early to mid twenties, was at Seacrets on Tuesday, May 21, at approximately 9:30 p.m. where he left in a Black Dodge Challenger. Please Contact PFC Denny with any information at 410-520-5293 or ndenny@oceancitymd.gov.