Overwhelming Response To Anchorage Post

I cannot begin to thank everyone for making my post regarding the deplorable treatment of loved ones at Anchorage Nursing home go viral. I have received so many emails and comments on both my facebook page and here with people sharing personal stories of family , friends or even themselves personally who have experienced exactly what I was talking about.

It is quite clear that it is time to make these facilities accountable to the public that they serve. We all have loved ones young and old who may end up in a situation that they need a nursing facility. It is our job to make sure that these places clean their act up and know that they now have a light that will be brightly placed on their actions.

I am personally going to use my connections and talk to our local delegation about what can be done to get these places to either clean their act up or close down. It is quite clear they under staff to keep as much of the money coming in as possible. I will not sit back and allow this to go on quietly any longer. To every person who has a loved one in any of these facilities that sees or feels their loved one is not being treated correctly, you have an ally and a website to let the world know what is happening.

Thank you all again and keep sharing with me your stories.

