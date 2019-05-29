Princess Anne DUI Checkpoint

Posted on by Jonathan Taylor

Princess Anne Barrack DUI Checkpoint

 

During the upcoming weekend Troopers from the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack will be out stopping impaired drivers by targeting those who put lives in danger.

On Friday, May 31st, the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack will begin strict enforcement patrols by conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Somerset County. The goal will be to locate impaired drivers and to promote public awareness of the dangers of impaired driving.

If your weekend plans include consuming alcoholic beverages, plan a safe ride home or assign a designated driver as well. Keep in mind that impairment by alcohol and/or drugs can be deadly to you and your family. Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspensions and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s