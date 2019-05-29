Princess Anne DUI Checkpoint

Princess Anne Barrack DUI Checkpoint

During the upcoming weekend Troopers from the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack will be out stopping impaired drivers by targeting those who put lives in danger.

On Friday, May 31st, the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack will begin strict enforcement patrols by conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Somerset County. The goal will be to locate impaired drivers and to promote public awareness of the dangers of impaired driving.

If your weekend plans include consuming alcoholic beverages, plan a safe ride home or assign a designated driver as well. Keep in mind that impairment by alcohol and/or drugs can be deadly to you and your family. Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspensions and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.

