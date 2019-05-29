Queen Anne County Sheriff Press Release

INCIDENT: Driving under the influence

DATE / TIME: 5/20/19 at approximately 6:44 am

LOCATION: Chesapeake College parking lot in Centreville, MD

DRIVER: Kaila Gowe, 31yo female from Wittman, MD

DETAILS: Corporal (Cpl.) Bassaro responded to the above location in reference to an impaired driver. Upon arrival, Cpl. Bassaro met with a Chesapeake Campus Police Officer who advised Cpl. Bassaro that he witnessed a driver who parked in the parking lot and who appeared to be off balance and impaired. Deputies made contact with the driver, Kaila Gowe. While speaking with Gowe, Deputies observed that Gowe’s speech was slurred. A certified Drug Recognition Expert, Deputy First Class Pack, also conducted tests on Gowe. Based on his observations, he concluded that Gowe was possibly under the influence of a narcotic. Cpl. Bassaro also conducted standardized field sobriety tests on Gowe. Based on the test results, Gowe was placed under arrest and charged with driving while impaired

DEPUTY: Corporal M. Bassaro assisted by Deputy First Class L. Pack and Deputy J. Bradley

CASE: 19-14487

INCIDENT: Theft

DATE / TIME: 5/20/19 at approximately 8:16 am

LOCATION: 100 Block of Channel Marker Way in Grasonville, MD

VICTIM: 21yo female from Stevensville, MD

DETAILS: Deputy Bradley responded to the above address in reference to a theft. The victim advised that someone broke into her vehicle on the night of May 19th and stole various items. The victim advised that her vehicle was parked at the 800 Block of Petinot Place in Stevensville. The victim reported that she noticed that her vehicle was in disarray the morning after. This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information in reference to this incident, please contact Deputy Bradley at 410-758-0770 ext.1291 or jbradley@qac.org

DEPUTY: Deputy J. Bradley

CASE: 19-14506

INCIDENT: Theft

DATE / TIME: 5/20/19 at approximately 7:06 pm

LOCATION: Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center in Grasonville, MD

VICTIM: 27yo male from State College, PA

DETAILS: Deputy Means responded to the above location in reference to a theft. The victim reported that he placed his computer bag, containing his MacBook Pro and charger, in the kitchenette area at approximately 3 pm on May 20th. The victim advised that when he later went back to retrieve it, his laptop and charger were missing from the bag. This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information in reference to this incident, please contact Deputy Means at 410-758-0770 ext.1242 or nmeans@qac.org

DEPUTY: Deputy N. Means

CASE: 19-14583

INCIDENT: Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS)

DATE / TIME: 5/20/19 at approximately 7:50 pm

LOCATION: Route 309 and Route 213 in Centreville, MD

ARRESTED: Timothy Ridenour, 51yo male from Laurel, MD

DETAILS: Deputy Patchett responded to the above location in reference to a subject lying in the roadway. Deputy Patchett made contact with the subject, Timothy Ridenour, and detected an odor of alcohol while speaking with him. Deputies also observed alcoholic beverages and a suspected controlled dangerous substance in plain view inside the vehicle. Deputies also learned that Ridenour’s license was currently suspended and revoked. Deputy Patchett conducted standardized field sobriety tests on Ridenour. Based on the test results, Ridenour was placed under arrest and charged with driving while impaired. Ridenour was also arrested for CDS: Possession – Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia. He was also issued to appropriate traffic citations.

DEPUTY: Deputy A. Patchett assisted by Deputy First Class S. Creason

CASE: 19-14585

INCIDENT: Theft

DATE / TIME: 5/21/19 at approximately 8:17 pm

LOCATION: 100 Block of Meadowcroft Drive, Centreville, MD

VICTIM: 29yo male from Centreville, MD

DETAILS: Deputy Patchett responded to the above address in reference to a theft. The victim reported that someone stole his license plate. The victim advised that he went to the Crab Deck located in Grasonville at approximately 4:45 pm on May 21st. At 7:30 pm, he noticed his license plate was missing. This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information in reference to this incident, please contact Deputy Patchett at 410-758-0770 ext.1974 or apatchett@qac.org

DEPUTY: Deputy A. Patchett

CASE: 19-14683

INCIDENT: Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS)

DATE / TIME: 5/21/19 at approximately 10:30 pm

LOCATION: Route 544 and Route 290

DRIVER: Latonia Black, 23yo female from Smyrna, DE

DETAILS: Deputy Patchett observed a vehicle fail to stop at the stop line in the roadway. Deputy Patchett conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Latonia Black. While speaking with Black, Deputy Patchett detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Deputy Patchett also observed marijuana in plain view inside the vehicle and a toddler in the back seat. Black’s family arrived on the scene to take custody of the toddler while a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. During the probable cause search, deputies located marijuana. Deputy Patchett also learned that Black’s license was suspended and her vehicle was uninsured. Black was issued the appropriate traffic citations and a civil citation for the possession of marijuana under 10 grams. Black was also not permitted to drive the vehicle.

DEPUTY: Deputy A. Patchett

CASE: 19-14691

INCIDENT: Theft

DATE / TIME: 5/24/19 at approximately 1:53 pm

LOCATION: 200 Block of Nicholas Manor Drive, Stevensville, MD

VICTIM: 34yo male from Stevensville, MD

DETAILS: Deputy First Class (DFC) Pack responded to the above address in reference to a theft. The victim reported that someone stole the license plate from his boat trailer. The victim advised that his trailer with his boat on it was stored in his driveway for the fall and winter season. He also noted that the plate was still on the trailer when he covered the boat in the fall. If you have any information in reference to this incident, please contact Deputy First Class (DFC) Pack at 410-758-0770 ext.1959 or lpack@qac.org

DEPUTY: Deputy First Class L. Pack

CASE: 19-5007

INCIDENT: Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS)

DATE / TIME: 5/25/19 at approximately 8:20 am

LOCATION: Kent Point Road in the area of Tower Drive in Stevensville, MD

DRIVER: Douglas Paul, 25yo male from Stevensville, MD

DETAILS: Deputy First Class (DFC) Pack observed a vehicle traveling above the posted speed limit. DFC Pack conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Douglas Paul. While speaking with Paul, DFC Pack detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted and marijuana was located. Paul was issued a civil citation for the possession of marijuana under 10 grams.

DEPUTY: Deputy First Class L. Pack

CASE: 19-15105

INCIDENT: Burglary

DATE / TIME: 5/25/19 at approximately 9:14 pm

LOCATION: 300 Block of Farewell Road, Chestertown, MD

VICTIM: 71yo male from Chestertown, MD

DETAILS: Deputy Iman responded to the above address in reference to a burglary. The victim reported that someone made entry into his home and stole jewelry and money. The victim advised that he believed the burglary occurred on May 22nd between approximately 10:30 AM and approximately 7:00 PM. If you have any information in reference to this incident, please contact Deputy Iman at 410-758-0770 ext.1966 or miman@qac.org

DEPUTY: Deputy M. Iman

CASE: 19-15181

