Suspicious Circumstances In Hebron Please Share

Posted on by Jonathan Taylor

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office has been monitoring local social media accounts regarding suspicious circumstances in Hebron, MD. At this time, no complaints have been called into the Sheriff’s Office regarding this activity being talked about on social media. Anyone who has been a witness to this activity is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 410-548-4891.

