Talbot County Sheriff’s Office PRESS RELEASE

Warrant Arrest: On May 18, 2019, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested William Deangelo Flamer, 28 of Easton, MD. On May 18, 2019 an arrest warrant was issued by the Charles County District Court charging Flamer with failure to appear at a scheduled court hearing. Flamer was transported to Talbot County Central Booking facility.

Assault Arrest: On May 18, 2019, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 25000 block of Bushey Heath Road for a domestic assault in progress. Deputies made contact with Christopher Patrick Townsend, 46 of Purcellville, VA, who advised he was struck by his wife during an argument. Deputies contacted Lucy Townsend, 53 of Purcellville, VA, who admitted to striking her husband with a lap top computer. Lucy Townsend was placed under arrest and transported to Talbot County Central Booking, charged with assault. Lucy Townsend was released by the District Court Commissioner on her personal recognizance.

CDS Arrest: On May 17, 2019, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office stopped a motor vehicle on Black Dog Alley near Kings Meadow Place for an equipment violation. Deputies identified the driver as Jamie Lee Furbush, 35 of Easton, MD, and developed probable cause to search the vehicle. Deputies located non prescribed medication, marijuana and marijuana related paraphernalia in the vehicle. Furbush was placed under arrest and charged with possession of a controlled substance and was transported to the Talbot County Central Booking facility for processing. Furbush was released by a District Court Commissioner on his personal recognizance.

Warrant Arrest: On May 20, 2019, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hugh David Bentz, 59 of Roselle Park, NJ. Bentz was charged on a Talbot County District Court warrant with assault and malicious destruction of property. Bentz was transported to the Talbot County Central Booking Facility where he was held pending an initial appearance before the District Court Commissioner.

Warrant Arrest: On May 20, 2019, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Keiford Lee Copper, 19 of Trappe, MD. An arrest warrant was issued by the Talbot County District Court, charging Copper with violation of probation. Copper was placed on probation after being convicted of resisting arrest, escape, and obstructing and hindering. Copper was transported to the Talbot County Central Booking Facility where he was held pending an initial appearance before the District Court Commissioner.

Warrant Arrest: On May 21, 2019, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested John Howard Johnson Jr., 42 of Cambridge, MD. Two arrest warrants were issued by the Talbot County Circuit Court, charging Johnson with violation of probation. Johnson was placed on probation after being convicted by the Talbot County Circuit Court of theft. Johnson was transported to the Talbot County Central Booking Facility where was ordered held pending an appearance before the Talbot County Circuit Court Judge.

Littering Arrest: On May 21, 2019 at approximately 7:00 pm, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8000 block of Black Dog Alley in reference to a littering complaint. After investigation, it was determined Joseph Michael Duncan, 24 of Easton, MD disposed of a couch on the property without permission. On May 23, 2019, Deputies charged Duncan on a uniform criminal citation with unlawfully disposing of litter. Duncan was released upon his signature on the citation.

Theft Arrest: On May 23, 2019 at approximately 1:49 pm, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a stolen trailer tag in the Tilghman area. Deputies received information the stolen tag was displayed on a vehicle on a property in the 5000 block of Black Walnut Point Road, Tilghman, MD. Deputies located the stolen tag and charged Troy Gene Tyler, 58 of Tilghman, MD on a uniform criminal citation with theft less than $100.00. Tyler was released upon his signature and the stolen tag was returned to the owner.

