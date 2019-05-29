Editor’s Note: This happened while I was away nut wanted to post and comment what an amazing job Chief Brumley is doing down in Pocomoke with busts like these

Traffic Stop Leads to Gun Arrest in Pocomoke City

On May 23, 2019 at approximately 0730 hrs. Pocomoke Police Officer, SGT Brown was conducting moving radar in the area of Route 13 and Brantley Road when a Toyota Camry bearing Virginia registration entered his radar beam at a target speed of 82 mph in a 55 mph zone. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle. SGT Brown approached the vehicle and met with the driver identified as Khalia David. David advised he did not have a license. After further investigation, the passenger Rashid Bynum was searched locating a Glock 26, 9mm on the right side of his waistband. During the search SGT Brown observed another weapon in plain view under the rear passenger seat. This was a Smith and Wesson 40 caliber, SD40. SGT Brown also located a Ruger 9mm and a Taurus 9mm, PT1162. All four handguns were loaded with a round in the chamber. Located in the vehicle was also two white face mask, target practice posters and gloves. All three subjects were arrested.