Editor’s Note: This happened while I was away nut wanted to post and comment what an amazing job Chief Brumley is doing down in Pocomoke with busts like these
Traffic Stop Leads to Gun Arrest in Pocomoke City
On May 23, 2019 at approximately 0730 hrs. Pocomoke Police Officer, SGT Brown was conducting moving radar in the area of Route 13 and Brantley Road when a Toyota Camry bearing Virginia registration entered his radar beam at a target speed of 82 mph in a 55 mph zone. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle. SGT Brown approached the vehicle and met with the driver identified as Khalia David. David advised he did not have a license. After further investigation, the passenger Rashid Bynum was searched locating a Glock 26, 9mm on the right side of his waistband. During the search SGT Brown observed another weapon in plain view under the rear passenger seat. This was a Smith and Wesson 40 caliber, SD40. SGT Brown also located a Ruger 9mm and a Taurus 9mm, PT1162. All four handguns were loaded with a round in the chamber. Located in the vehicle was also two white face mask, target practice posters and gloves. All three subjects were arrested.
Arrested: Rashid Bynum, age 24 of Chesapeake, Virginia
Charges: Illegal possession ammo, four counts of Reg Firearm; Illegal Possession, four counts of handgun in vehicle, four counts of loaded handgun in vehicle, four counts of handgun on person, four counts of loaded handgun on person
Disposition: Held without bond
Arrested: Khalia David, Age 24 of Portsmouth, VA
Charges: Illegal possession ammo, four counts of reg firearm; Illegal Possession, four counts of loaded handgun in vehicle, four counts of handgun on person and four counts of loaded handgun on person.
Disposition: Held without bond
Arrested: Christopher Parker, Age 24 Portsmouth, VA
Charges: Four counts of handgun in vehicle, four counts of loaded handgun in vehicle, four counts of loaded handgun in vehicle, four counts of loaded handgun on person, and four counts of handgun on person.
Disposition: Held without bond
Chief M Lee Brumley