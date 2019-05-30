Boscov’s Continues To Grow

Posted on by Jonathan Taylor

Capture

In an era where you see stores closing down at alarming rates and people losing jobs, there is one bright star that continues to shine. Boscov’s has figured out a business model in today’s modern electronic ordering world to not only succeed but to expand. Final preparations are underway to expand our local store to cover the former garden center area. We are talking over 18,000 square foot of expanded space. The CEO and marketing people deserve applause for figuring all of this out with the competition being so fierce. Look for the construction to begin soon.

