Good news in the Cracker Barrel department. Cracker Barrel is still looking and has its eyes set on some properties near the mall per its requirements. I don’t have exact locations because I know that these posts can alter negotiations.
The old Burger King property in front of Lowes on North Salisbury Boulevard which was rumored to become a Bojangles is now in limbo . No movement to be had as the State Highway Administration won the battle regarding easements etc on the property.
The abandoned Toys R Us location is to become another Car Dealer much to everyone’s chagrin.
2 thoughts on “Cracker Barrel And Other Updates For Salisbury Maryland”
we definitely need more car dealerships in Salisbury since we only have 200 now
The city of salisbury should be commended on their progress on getting the old salisbury mall property looking so modern. WHATS IT BEEN 40 YEARS? has anybody noticed that some people consider it an eyesore FOR 40 YEARS? For the love of GOD build section 8 housing, a ball field, or a homeless shelter for the hundreds of bums living here in this hell hole.
