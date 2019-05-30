Cracker Barrel And Other Updates For Salisbury Maryland

Good news in the Cracker Barrel department. Cracker Barrel is still looking and has its eyes set on some properties near the mall per its requirements. I don’t have exact locations because I know that these posts can alter negotiations.

The old Burger King property in front of Lowes on North Salisbury Boulevard which was rumored to become a Bojangles is now in limbo . No movement to be had as the State Highway Administration won the battle regarding easements etc on the property.

The abandoned Toys R Us location is to become another Car Dealer much to everyone’s chagrin.

