Millsboro, Delaware

– The Delaware State Police have identified 23-year-old Jabriell B. Smith of Millsboro as the operator of a Suzuki motorcycle, who was killed as a result of a crash that occurred at approximately 11:18 p.m., Monday, May 27, 2019, on Oak Orchard Road (SR 5) south of John J. Williams Highway (SR 24) east of Millsboro.