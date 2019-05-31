Queen Anne’s County Sheriff Press Release

INCIDENT: Theft

DATE / TIME: 5/27/19 at approximately 6:28 pm

LOCATION: An address on the Block of South Harbor Court, Grasonville, MD

VICTIM: 44yo male from Grasonville, MD

DETAILS: Deputy Custis responded to the above address in reference to a theft. The victim reported that someone stole multiple items from his residence and damaged his red 2018 Volkswagen SUV. The victim advised that the items went missing during a party that took place from 11 pm on May 25th until approximately 4:00 am the following morning.

If you have any information in reference to this incident, please contact Deputy Custis at 410-758-0770 ext.1964 or jcustis@qac.org

DEPUTY: Deputy J. Custis

CASE: 19-15383

INCIDENT: Theft

DATE / TIME: 5/28/19 at approximately 12:12 pm

LOCATION: 500 Block of Main Street, Stevensville, MD

VICTIM: 22yo female from Chester, MD

DETAILS: Deputy Frazier responded to the above location in reference to a theft. The victim reported that someone stole her wallet from her blue 2005 Hyundai Tiburon. The victim advised that she parked her vehicle on May 28th at approximately 10:40 am and returned back to her vehicle at approximately 11:15 am. Later that day, the victim advised that her wallet was located but its contents were missing. If you have any information in reference to this incident, please contact Deputy Frazier at 410-758-0770 ext.1243 or afrazier@qac.org

DEPUTY: Deputy A. Frazier

CASE: 19-15451

INCIDENT: Theft

DATE / TIME: 5/28/19 at approximately 9:17 am

LOCATION: Grande Yachts International in Grasonville, MD

DETAILS: Deputy Baitsholts responded to the above location in reference to a theft. An employee of the business reported that someone stole GPS and navigation systems from the boats on their property. The items were last seen on May 26th and reported missing on May 28th at approximately 8:30 am. If you have any information in reference to this incident, please contact Deputy Baitsholts at 410-758-0770 ext.1975 or tbaitsholts@qac.org

DEPUTY: Deputy T. Baitsholts

CASE: 19-15436

INCIDENT: Fraud/Forgery

DATE / TIME: 5/28/19 at approximately 7:00 pm

LOCATION: AutoZone in Stevensville, MD

DETAILS: Deputy Brown responded to the above location in reference to a case of fraud. An employee of the business advised that a male came into the store and attempted to purchase items using counterfeit money. The individual was described as a black male, approximately 6’8″-6’11” tall wearing a dark t-shirt with graphics on it and shorts. The male reportedly drove a dark green sprinter style van with multiple stickers on the side windows. If you have any information in reference to this incident, please contact Deputy Brown at 410-758-0770 ext.1243 or rbrown@qac.org

DEPUTY: Deputy R. Brown

CASE: 19-15485

INCIDENT: Burglary

DATE / TIME: 5/29/19 at approximately 2:00 pm

LOCATION: 2000 Block of Millington Road, Millington, MD

VICTIM: 79yo male from Millington, MD

DETAILS: Deputy First Class (DFC) Creason responded to the above address in reference to a burglary. The victim reported that someone made entry into his barn and stole:

• John Deere 110 Garden Tractor

• John Deere 112 Garden Tractor.

• 25′ Length of 1/4″ chain, with a locking clevis on each end.

• Stihl FS111RX Weed Eater.

• Lowe’s Power washer with Honda engine.

The victim advised that the last time he saw the items was on May 6th at approximately 5:00 pm. He noticed the items missing May 29th. If you have any information in reference to this incident, please contact DFC Creason at 410-758-0770 ext.1280 or screason@qac.org

DEPUTY: Deputy First Class S. Creason

CASE: 19-15563

INCIDENT: Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS)

DATE / TIME: 5/29/19 at approximately 8:21 am

LOCATION: White Marsh Road and Old Line Drive in Centreville, MD

DRIVER: Madison Green, 21yo female from Centreville, MD

DETAILS: Deputy First Class (DFC) Patikowski observed a vehicle traveling above the posted speed limit. DFC Patikowski conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Madison Green. While speaking with Green, DFC Patikowski detected an odor of marijuana. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted and marijuana was located. Green was issued a civil citation for the possession of marijuana. Green was also issued the appropriate traffic citations.

DEPUTY: Deputy First Class J. Patikowski

CASE: 19-15521

INCIDENT: Theft

DATE / TIME: 5/29/19 at approximately 8:40 am

LOCATION: Off the Hook Yacht Sales in Grasonville, MD

DETAILS: Deputy Iman responded to the above location in reference to a theft. The preliminary investigation revealed that on May 28th at approximately 8:00 pm, a white male stole a cream colored 2015 Sea Fox Fiberglass Boat from the lot. The boat was later found abandoned at Chaney Enterprises in Harwood, MD. However, the boat had been stripped of the engine and controls. The following items were stolen:

• A gray 2018 Venture Trailer, Tandem Axle, Model: VATB

• A Gray 2015 Yamaha 300 Horsepower outboard motor

If you have any information in reference to this incident, please contact Detective Matthews at 410-758-0770 ext.1282 or smatthews@qac.org

DEPUTY: Deputy M. Iman

CASE: 19-15523

