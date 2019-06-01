Princess Anne Sobriety Checkpoint Report

Princess Anne Sobriety Checkpoint

June 1, 2019

On Friday May 31st 2019, a Sobriety Checkpoint was conducted by Troopers from the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack. Working with Princess Anne Troopers were members of the State Highway Administration, The Department of Natural Resource Police, Somerset County Sheriff Office, and the Crisfield Police Department. The checkpoint was conducted on Route 413 (Crisfield Highway) in the area of Kingston Lane, Westover, Somerset County, Maryland. For the duration of one hour a total of 36 vehicles passed through the checkpoint. No drivers were found to be impaired by alcohol and/or drugs, however a probable cause search of one vehicle was conducted which yielded negative results. In addition to the sobriety checkpoint, county wide DUI Saturation Enforcement was put into place which yielded, 19 Stops, 28 Citations, 18 Warnings, and 2 Repair Orders. Furthermore, 2 probable cause vehicle searches were conducted, each resulting in civil citations for Marijuana less then 10 grams. During the saturation, a vehicle operator provided false identity to Troopers and was subsequently arrested.

The Sobriety Checkpoint was made possible by funding provided by an in partnership with the Somerset County Local Management Board.

