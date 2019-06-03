June 3rd Open Discussion

Posted on by Jonathan Taylor

Advertisements

8 thoughts on “June 3rd Open Discussion

  1. I want someone to investigate Princess Anne and where they spend their tax dollars!! What can I do to get this started?

    Like

    Reply

  2. Do you have to pretty pass the piss test/brethalizer to get a job to the Civic Center? My cousin try to think get a job up in there.

    Like

    Reply

    1. No you don’t have to pass a piss test, just ask Steve Miller Time and Shitzburg, they never take a piss test so they drink on the job. Remember when the other blogger used to post pictures of Shitzburg’s county car hidden across the street when he used to get drunk at the Back Street Grill? Well he and Miller Time drink there many times for lunch and dinner on the taxpayers dime.

      Like

      Reply

  3. I think I’ve seen this somewhere before, but I was wondering the same thing. Is it appropriate for a Mayor or a County Executive to have an intimate affair with an employee or a department head??

    Like

    Reply

  4. Culver wants to use county funds to subsidize new business at the airport while the county’s roads and schools are deteriorating, like Mardela and others. There’s not enough to do everything without a huge tax increase and he knows that.

    Like

    Reply

  5. Mr. JT,

    Do you have any contacts in Wicomico County Parks that could somehow fix the Henry Parker Complex. The outfields are horrible and need someone with expertise. I thought the complex was supposed to be special to this county. It looks like they have given up hope. Mostly weeds, wire grass and dirt. SAD.

    Like

    Reply

  6. I am a member of the Salisbury Elks Club and their rates have gone up on everything. I’m seriously thinking about not renewing my membership because it’s too high and we can’t afford it.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s