June 3rd Open Discussion Posted on June 3, 2019 by Jonathan Taylor
I want someone to investigate Princess Anne and where they spend their tax dollars!! What can I do to get this started?
Just ask Frank White how he used to get away with it.
Do you have to pretty pass the piss test/brethalizer to get a job to the Civic Center? My cousin try to think get a job up in there.
No you don’t have to pass a piss test, just ask Steve Miller Time and Shitzburg, they never take a piss test so they drink on the job. Remember when the other blogger used to post pictures of Shitzburg’s county car hidden across the street when he used to get drunk at the Back Street Grill? Well he and Miller Time drink there many times for lunch and dinner on the taxpayers dime.
I think I’ve seen this somewhere before, but I was wondering the same thing. Is it appropriate for a Mayor or a County Executive to have an intimate affair with an employee or a department head??
Culver wants to use county funds to subsidize new business at the airport while the county’s roads and schools are deteriorating, like Mardela and others. There’s not enough to do everything without a huge tax increase and he knows that.
Mr. JT,
Do you have any contacts in Wicomico County Parks that could somehow fix the Henry Parker Complex. The outfields are horrible and need someone with expertise. I thought the complex was supposed to be special to this county. It looks like they have given up hope. Mostly weeds, wire grass and dirt. SAD.
I am a member of the Salisbury Elks Club and their rates have gone up on everything. I’m seriously thinking about not renewing my membership because it’s too high and we can’t afford it.
