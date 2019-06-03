** REHOBOTH BEACH POLICE SEEKING INFORMATION ABOUT STABBING INCIDENT **
Rehoboth Beach Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspected of stabbing an 18-year-old Milton man Saturday evening on the Boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach.
The felony assault occurred on the Boardwalk in the area of Wilmington Avenue just after 10:00pm on June 1st, 2019. Police have been actively investigating the incident and have obtained photos of the suspect from a cell phone video taken by a witness. Following a verbal altercation, the suspect, a black male wearing a gray New Balance sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, a backpack, and dark colored athletic shoes approached the victim from his left side, removed a knife from his right pants pocket, and while holding the knife in his right hand stabbed the victim in his left side. The suspect and three accomplices then fled the scene west on Wilmington Avenue.
The first photo shows the suspect putting the knife back in his right pants pocket. In addition, it shows two of the accomplices, the first, is a black male wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, and white shoes. The second is a black male wearing a black Polo t-shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.
The second photo, shows the stabbing incident. The victim is positioned behind the black male in the white t-shirt and blue jeans the foreground. The suspect can been seen lunging toward the victim with the knife in his right hand (circled).
The male victim, who sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries, was removed from the scene and transported to the hospital where he remains in stable condition.
Anyone who witnessed the incident and/or who can provide any information as to the identity and/or location of the male suspect and/or any of the accomplices is asked to please contact Detective Tyler Whitman at (302) 524-1391 or submit a tip through Delaware Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-847-3333 or online at http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com. Anyone with information can also submit a tip online to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department via our website at https://www.cityofrehoboth.com/…/de…/police/submit-crime-tip or send us a private message.
Anyone having contact with the suspect is asked to immediately call 911.