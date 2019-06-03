** REHOBOTH BEACH POLICE SEEKING INFORMATION ABOUT STABBING INCIDENT **

Rehoboth Beach Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspected of stabbing an 18-year-old Milton man Saturday evening on the Boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach.

The felony assault occurred on the Boardwalk in the area of Wilmington Avenue just after 10:00pm on June 1st, 2019. Police have been actively investigating the incident and have obtained photos of the suspect from a cell phone video taken by a witness. Following a verbal altercation, the suspect, a black male wearing a gray New Balance sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, a backpack, and dark colored athletic shoes approached the victim from his left side, removed a knife from his right pants pocket, and while holding the knife in his right hand stabbed the victim in his left side. The suspect and three accomplices then fled the scene west on Wilmington Avenue.