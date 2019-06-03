Salisbury Police Need Our Help

click here for more

Tractor Supply

Salisbury, Maryland

Allegedly, on Saturday night, $540 in cash was stolen from an employee at Tractor Supply. The money was to pay for the young pregnant female’s rent — which was do that day. We are going to upload a frame from a surveillance camera video that shows the thief. We realize it’s really blurry, and hard to see, but there a few things that stick out that could help identify the thief’s identity. Please review the photo, and see for yourself.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please do not wait to call Salisbury Police Department by dialing 410-548-3165. You do not have to give your name.

