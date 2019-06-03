Somerset County Sheriff Open House Photos

Sheriff Howard and the rest of the Somerset County Sheriffs Office would like to say thank you to everyone who came out to our open house. We really hope everyone had a great time today. We would like to personally thank the Hogs and Heroes Foundation, Inc. MD-8, Somerset Hidden Treasures, Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, Canine Brune, Somerset County DSS, Somerset County Dog Control, Somerset County States Attorneys Office, Somerset County Circuit Court Staff, Members from the Garland Hayward Youth Center, and all the members of the community that came out and supported us. Below are some photos from the event. Feel free to tag yourself and share on your page. We will post all the photos in a special album soon. Again thank you for your support.