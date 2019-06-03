State Fire Marshal Investigation

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: June 1, 2019
Time: 3:57 p.m.
Location / Address: 205 Dove Street, Salisbury, Wicomico Co.
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: 12’ x 60’ mobile home
Owner / Occupants: Anne Hardy
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $500 Contents: $500
Smoke Alarm Status: Present, did not activate
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Salisbury Fire Department
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 15
Time to Control: 10 minutes
Discovered By: Occupant
Area of Origin: Bathroom
Preliminary Cause: Accidental, careless discard of smoking materials
Additional Information:
