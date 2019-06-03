State Fire Marshal Investigation

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:   June 1, 2019

Time:  3:57 p.m.

Location / Address:  205 Dove Street, Salisbury, Wicomico Co.

Type of Incident:  Fire

Description of Structure / Property:   12’ x 60’ mobile home

Owner / Occupants:   Anne Hardy

Injuries or Deaths:   None

Estimated $ Loss: Structure:  $500                      Contents: $500

Smoke Alarm Status: Present, did not activate

Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status:  n/a

Arrests(s):  None

Primary Responding Fire Department:  Salisbury Fire Department

# of Alarms:  1     # Of Firefighters:  15

Time to Control:  10 minutes

Discovered By:  Occupant

Area of Origin:  Bathroom

Preliminary Cause:  Accidental, careless discard of smoking materials

Additional Information:

