Seaford, Delaware – The Delaware State has arrested multiple suspects in connection with a drug investigation.

On Friday, May 31, 2019, members of the Delaware State Police Sussex Drug Unit (SDU) and the Governor’s Task Force (GTF) concluded a two-month drug investigation on Roy F. Nichols Jr. and the sale of illegal drugs at residences in the 20,000 block of Mellin Road and the 10,000 block of Sourwood Drive both of Seaford. Nichols was known to reside at and sell drugs from the residence on Sourwood Drive. The investigation also revealed he supplied the residence on Mellin Road with narcotics. Search and seizure warrants were obtained for the residences as a result of the investigation. The search warrants were executed with the assistance of the Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team (SORT), Troop 5 PACE team and the probation officers assigned to the Governor’s Task Force.

Upon execution of the search warrant at Sourwood Drive, Seaford, Roy F. Nichols Jr. was taken into custody along with Jonathan Tunnell and Ruth Young. Tunnell was found to have marijuana, powder cocaine and currency on his person. As a result of the search of the property, the following items were seized:

8.49 grams of methamphetamine

4.07 grams of marijuana

9.99 grams of powder cocaine

0.42 grams of crack cocaine

2 Oxycodone pills

1 bundle of heroin (approx. 0.091 grams)

Drug paraphernalia associated with manufacturing and distribution

Three handguns (one stolen from Hopkins gun shop)

A second search warrant was then executed at Mellin Road, Seaford. At this residence, detectives contacted Shykisha Williams, Megan Tyndall, George Smith and Clifford Shockley. As a result of the search at this location, detectives seized approximately 0.03 grams of crack cocaine and numerous items of drug paraphernalia utilized to manufacture and distribute crack cocaine.

As a result of this investigation, the following individuals were charged with the below-listed crimes:

Roy F. Nichols Jr., 44 of Seaford, was charged with three counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, four counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited, Possession with the Intent to Deliver Heroin, Marijuana, Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, Counterfeit Controlled Substance, Receiving a Stolen Firearm, Possession of a Tier 1 controlled substance (methamphetamine), Possession of a Tier 1 controlled substance (cocaine), Conspiracy 2nd degree and three counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $317,600.00 Cash Bond.

Jonathan I. Tunnell, 22 of Seaford, was charged with three counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, three counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited, Possession with the Intent to Deliver Heroin, Marijuana, Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, Counterfeit Controlled Substance, Receiving a Stolen Firearm, Possession of a Tier 1 controlled substance (methamphetamine), Possession of a Tier 1 controlled substance (cocaine), Possession of Oxycodone, Conspiracy 2nd degree and three counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $256,800.00 Secured Bond.

Ruth M. Young, 30 of Seaford, was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and local fugitive (FTA JP court traffic). She was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and released pending a hearing at a later date. Mugshot was not available.

George L. Smith, 72 of Seaford, was charged with Maintaining a Drug Property and Drug Paraphernalia. He arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and was released on OR bond.

Connie M. Steward, 61 of Rehoboth Beach, was charged with Possession of Cocaine. She was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court and was released on OR bond.

Megan L. Tyndall, 32 of Seaford, was charged with Drug Paraphernalia. She was released to the DOC P&P Georgetown Day Reporting Center.

Clifford M. Shockley, 60 of Seaford, was charged with Drug Paraphernalia and released.

Shykisha L. Williams, 41 of Seaford, was charged with local fugitive (FTA Family Court) and released.

