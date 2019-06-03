PRESS RELEASE

Talbot County Drug Task Force

Press Release

CDS Arrest: On May 21, 2019 at approximately 1140 hours, members of the Talbot County Drug Task Force assisted by the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office CID, Talbot County Sheriff’s Office Patrol and K-9, Easton Police Department Narcotics Unit, Dorchester County Drug Task Force and MSP Strike Force 7, executed a search and seizure warrant upon the person of Keith Andrew Farabough, 52 of Easton, MD and his residence located at 8637 Swann Haven Road, Easton, Maryland 21601.

A thorough search of the residence and Farabough was conducted which revealed 16 capsules of suspected heroin weighing 7.8 grams, two plastic baggies containing 1.5 grams of marijuana, multiple long guns and handguns, a working digital scale, paraphernalia and evidence of distribution.

Farabough, who has a past criminal history of CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute, CDS: Possession of Marijuana, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Reckless Endangerment, Theft as well as gun related charges was charged with CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, CDS: Possession not marijuana (Heroin), CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, gun related charges and Maintaining a Common Nuisance. Farabough was held in the Talbot County Detention Center on no bond.