Today’s Funny

Posted on by Jonathan Taylor

BmT6csL

Advertisements

2 thoughts on “Today’s Funny

  1. So what’s the problem? You probably think it’s a fire lane but it’s not…way too narrow. It’s a sidewalk ad in front of a fried chicken restaurant and the painter is still working and will add the “D” in a few minutes. If you don’t believe me check back here every few minutes and you will see the “D” magically appear when the painter is finished.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s