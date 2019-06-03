Today’s Funny Posted on June 3, 2019June 3, 2019 by Jonathan Taylor Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailLike this:Like Loading...
2 thoughts on “Today’s Funny”
So what’s the problem? You probably think it’s a fire lane but it’s not…way too narrow. It’s a sidewalk ad in front of a fried chicken restaurant and the painter is still working and will add the “D” in a few minutes. If you don’t believe me check back here every few minutes and you will see the “D” magically appear when the painter is finished.
That’s funny JT! Guarantee the worker thought he did an outstanding job!!!!!
