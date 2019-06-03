Wicomico County Sheriff Press Release

Incident: Assault

Date of Incident: 24 May 2019

Location : 800 block of Shad Point Road, Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Lesley Marie Young, 41, Salisbury, MD

Narrative : On 24 May 2019 at 7:00 PM, a deputy responded to a residence in the 800 block of Shad Point Road for a reported altercation. Upon arrival, the deputy was informed that a resident, Lesley Young, was throwing items in the house at another family member. During the investigation, the deputy observed items strewn on the floor as if they had been thrown around,

The deputy placed Young under arrest and transported her to the Central Booking Unit where she was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released Young on Personal Recognizance.

Charges: Assault 2nd Degree

Incident: Possession of Marijuana

Date of Incident: 26 May 2019

Location : 28000 block of Ocean Gateway, Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Martin Kennedy Anderson Jr., 31, Salisbury, MD

Narrative : On 26 May 2019 at 11:00 AM, a deputy stopped a vehicle operated by Martin Anderson after discovering that the registration plates on Anderson’s vehicle had been suspended for no insurance. During the encounter, the deputy detected a strong odor of what was identified as marijuana emanating from within Anderson’s vehicle. During a subsequent search of the vehicle, the deputy located what was recognized as marijuana along with a digital scale. The amount of marijuana located was in excess of 10 grams.

The deputy placed Anderson under arrest and transported him to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released Anderson on Personal Recognizance.

Anderson’s vehicle was also towed from the scene.

Charges: Possession of Marijuana greater than 10 grams and Driving Uninsured Vehicle

Incident: Malicious Destruction of Property / Theft

Date of Incident: 27 May 2019

Location : 700 block of Booth Street, Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Sharticia Nakia Bryant, 27, Salisbury, MD

Narrative : On 27 May 2019 at 1:15 PM, a deputy responded to a residence in the 700 block of Booth Street for a reported altercation. Upon arrival, the deputy was informed that Sharticia Bryant was embroiled in an argument with a subject she was staying with at this location and that situation escalated to an assault. According to the victim in this case, Bryant threw the victim into a wall before heading outside. After the door was locked on her, Bryant broke a window pane out in an attempt to get into the residence. Also during the altercation, Bryant snatched the victim’s cell phone away as the victim attempted to leave. The victim proceeded to then drive away but Bryant jumped on the back of the car as the victim pulled off the property. Bryant managed to hold on for about 100 feet before falling off.

The investigating deputy placed Bryant under arrest and transported her to the Central Booking Unit where she was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Bryant in the Detention Center without bond.