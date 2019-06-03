Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team Press Release

Brown and Gattis

Incident: Possession with intent to distribute narcotics/Possession of a Firearm Drug Trafficking Crime

Date of Incident: May 22, 2019

Location: 100 Block of Winterborn Lane Salisbury, MD

Suspects:

Michael Shawn Brown (20 years of age) Lamiah Chalea Gattis (20 years of age)

Narrative : Members of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team conducted an investigation into illegal narcotics being sold from a residence located in the 100 block of Winterborn Lane Salisbury, MD. As result of the investigation a search and seizure warrant was authored and signed for the residence. On May 22, 2019 the Salisbury Police Department Tactical Team assisted the WCSO by executing the search and seizure warrant at the residence. The Community Action Team and Criminal Investigation Division conducted a search of the residence and located an amount of crack cocaine indicative of the intent to distribute. A loaded Beretta .40 caliber handgun was located near the crack cocaine. The handgun was determined to be stolen from a burglary that was reported to WCSO. As a result, Deputies arrested the target of the investigation, Michael Shawn Brown and Lamiah Chalea Gattis and charged them accordingly. Michael Brown is a convicted felon and not allowed to possess a regulated firearm.

Charges:

Brown: 1 count of possession with the intent to distribute narcotics, Possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited and possession not marijuana