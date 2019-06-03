WICOMICO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE Press Release – Jun. 3, 2019

Shaw

Incident: Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon X3

Date of Incident: May 24, 2019

Location: 500 Block of Dover Street Salisbury, MD

Suspects: Shaw, Leo Darnell (33 years of age)

Narrative : Members of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team conducted an investigation into illegal narcotics being sold from a residence located in the 500 block of Dover Street Salisbury, MD. As result of the investigation a search and seizure warrant was authored and signed for the residence. On May 24, 2019 the Salisbury Police Department Tactical Team assisted the WCSO by executing the search and seizure warrant at the residence. The Community Action Team and Criminal Investigation Division conducted a search of the residence and located 3 firearms inside the residence. A stolen AR with a 60 round capacity drum style magazine loaded with 51 .556 caliber rounds were located. A loaded Smith and Wesson .38 caliber revolver was located. A loaded Colt 38 caliber revolver was located. Multiple scales, and packaging material, and items indicative of CDS distribution were located in the residence. Additionally, gang paraphernalia was observed at the residence. As a result, Deputies arrested the target of the investigation, Leo Darnell Shaw and charged him accordingly. Shaw is a convicted felon and not allowed to possess firearms.

Charges:

3 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and numerous other gun related charges, possession not marijuana