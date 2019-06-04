Incident: Fleeing and Eluding Incident
Date of Incident: 4 June 2019
Location: 100 block of East Carroll Street, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Jakeem K. Jackson, 19, Salisbury, MD
Narrative: On 4 June 2019 at 2:08 AM, a deputy on patrol in Salisbury attempted to stop a vehicle that would later be found to be operated by Jakeem Jackson, after the deputy observed that Jackson had failed to dim his hi-beam headlights for oncoming traffic. Jackson pulled into a parking lot in the 100 block of Carroll Street, but instead of staying with the vehicle he began running from the scene. The deputy began chasing Mr. Jackson who had already rounded the corner behind the La Quinta Hotel, and while out of the deputy’s view, jumped into the Wicomico River. Upon approaching the river and seeing Jackson attempting to swim across, the deputy began running parallel to the river to utilize a foot bridge to the east that would allow the deputy to wait for Jackson on the other side.
Upon reaching the other side of the river, the deputy observed that Jackson was struggling to remain afloat. Before the deputy was able to provide assistance, Jackson slipped beneath the water and the deputy was unable to see him anymore. Additional law Enforcement resources along with Fire and EMS responded to the scene but Jackson could no longer be located.
After approximately ninety minutes of actively searching the waters, a Fire Department dive team located Jackson’s body at 3:29 AM.
Sheriff Lewis has requested the assistance of the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office in conducting an independent death investigation.
Releasing Authority: Lt. Tim Robinson
Date: 4 June 2019
6 thoughts on “Body In River Press Release”
Amish or Irish, I see.
LikeLike
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Good work, Deputy!
LikeLike
Why didn’t Mike Lewis request the Maryland State Police investigate this which has been proper protocol before? Something isn’t passing the smell test.
LikeLike
A young Black man is now dead because he failed to dim his headlights? You have got to be kidding me. I have driven past vehicles forgetting to lower high beams and other than the other driving flashing his in an attempt to remind me, I’ve never ever been pulled over because I failed to lower my high beams. This is insane. If I where this young man’s parents I’d sue the hell out of Mike Lewis the Wicomico County Sheriffs Department and Wicomico County. Is it any wonder that young Black men fear law enforcement.
LikeLike
A young man is dead because he ran from the police. Stay in the car, take the ticket. Very simple.
LikeLike
Guess he won’t be in court on June 10th to answer for the 29 charges he was facing. Three pages on Maryland Judiciary Case search for a 19 year old. The guy does not have a drivers license and then fled from the police. Not even the first time he fled police. This is not the fault of the police. Maryland law requires drivers to dim high beams 500 feet when approaching from the front and 300 feet when approaching from the rear. Maybe if he had taken drivers ed and actually had a license, he would know that. He is not a victim but rather a result of his piss poor decisions.
LikeLike