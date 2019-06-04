Body In River Press Release

Incident: Fleeing and Eluding Incident

Date of Incident: 4 June 2019

Location: 100 block of East Carroll Street, Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Jakeem K. Jackson, 19, Salisbury, MD

Narrative: On 4 June 2019 at 2:08 AM, a deputy on patrol in Salisbury attempted to stop a vehicle that would later be found to be operated by Jakeem Jackson, after the deputy observed that Jackson had failed to dim his hi-beam headlights for oncoming traffic. Jackson pulled into a parking lot in the 100 block of Carroll Street, but instead of staying with the vehicle he began running from the scene. The deputy began chasing Mr. Jackson who had already rounded the corner behind the La Quinta Hotel, and while out of the deputy’s view, jumped into the Wicomico River. Upon approaching the river and seeing Jackson attempting to swim across, the deputy began running parallel to the river to utilize a foot bridge to the east that would allow the deputy to wait for Jackson on the other side.

Upon reaching the other side of the river, the deputy observed that Jackson was struggling to remain afloat. Before the deputy was able to provide assistance, Jackson slipped beneath the water and the deputy was unable to see him anymore. Additional law Enforcement resources along with Fire and EMS responded to the scene but Jackson could no longer be located.

After approximately ninety minutes of actively searching the waters, a Fire Department dive team located Jackson’s body at 3:29 AM.

Sheriff Lewis has requested the assistance of the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office in conducting an independent death investigation.

Releasing Authority: Lt. Tim Robinson

Date: 4 June 2019

