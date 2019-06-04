CHINCOTEAGUE POLICE NEWS MAY ARREST REPORT

According to Chincoteague Police Department Chief James R. Mills, the
following arrests were made for the month of May:
• On May 5, 2019, a Henderson, MD man was arrested for
driving under the influence of alcohol and refusal to take a
breath test (misdemeanors). The arresting officer was Cpl.
David T. Gladding.
• On May 6, 2019, a New Castle, DE man was arrested for
possession of marijuana (misdemeanor). The arresting
officer was Pfc. Jeffrey F. Stevens.
• On May 16, 2019, a Pocomoke City, MD man was arrested
for driving under the influence of alcohol and refusal to take
a breath test (misdemeanors). The arresting officer was Cpl.
David T. Gladding.
• On May 17, 2019, John Ellis of Chincoteague was arrested
for use of a firearm in commission of a felony and
destruction of property greater than $1,000 (felonies). The
arresting officer was Cpl. Cody G. Butler.
• On May 19, 2019, a Bloxom, VA woman was arrested for
driving under the influence of alcohol (misdemeanor). The
arresting officer was Cpl. David T. Gladding.
• On May 20, 2019, a Chincoteague man was arrested for
assault and battery (misdemeanor). The arresting officer
was Cpl. Cody G. Butler.
• On May 25, 2019, a Laurel, MD woman was arrested for
driving under the influence of alcohol (misdemeanor). The
arresting officer was Pfc. Jeffrey F. Stevens.
• On May 25, 2019, a Mappsville, VA man was arrested for
carrying a concealed weapon (misdemeanor). The arresting
officer was Pfc. Jeffrey F. Stevens.
• On May 27, 2019, a Cochranville, PA man was arrested for
fleeing and being drunk in public (misdemeanors). The
arresting officer was Pfc. Jeffrey F. Stevens.
• On May 27, 2019, Marshall Ray McKahan of Washington,
PA was arrested for two counts of destruction of property
(felonies) fleeing and being drunk in public (misdemeanors).
The arresting officer was Pfc. Geno V. Geminiani.
• On May 29, 2019, a Chincoteague man was arrested for
possession of marijuana (misdemeanor). The arresting
officer was Pfc. Jeffrey F. Stevens.
3 thoughts on “CHINCOTEAGUE POLICE NEWS MAY ARREST REPORT”
Where’s that Douche Bag Green?
LikeLike
David Gladding? Is that L. Ray Gladding’s boy from Pocomoke?
LikeLike
Why are they only posting some names and not all names?
LikeLike