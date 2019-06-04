CHINCOTEAGUE POLICE NEWS MAY ARREST REPORT

According to Chincoteague Police Department Chief James R. Mills, the

following arrests were made for the month of May:

• On May 5, 2019, a Henderson, MD man was arrested for

driving under the influence of alcohol and refusal to take a

breath test (misdemeanors). The arresting officer was Cpl.

David T. Gladding.

• On May 6, 2019, a New Castle, DE man was arrested for

possession of marijuana (misdemeanor). The arresting

officer was Pfc. Jeffrey F. Stevens.

• On May 16, 2019, a Pocomoke City, MD man was arrested

for driving under the influence of alcohol and refusal to take

a breath test (misdemeanors). The arresting officer was Cpl.

David T. Gladding.

• On May 17, 2019, John Ellis of Chincoteague was arrested

for use of a firearm in commission of a felony and

destruction of property greater than $1,000 (felonies). The

arresting officer was Cpl. Cody G. Butler.

• On May 19, 2019, a Bloxom, VA woman was arrested for

driving under the influence of alcohol (misdemeanor). The

arresting officer was Cpl. David T. Gladding.

• On May 20, 2019, a Chincoteague man was arrested for

assault and battery (misdemeanor). The arresting officer

was Cpl. Cody G. Butler.

• On May 25, 2019, a Laurel, MD woman was arrested for

driving under the influence of alcohol (misdemeanor). The

arresting officer was Pfc. Jeffrey F. Stevens.

• On May 25, 2019, a Mappsville, VA man was arrested for

carrying a concealed weapon (misdemeanor). The arresting

officer was Pfc. Jeffrey F. Stevens.

• On May 27, 2019, a Cochranville, PA man was arrested for

fleeing and being drunk in public (misdemeanors). The

arresting officer was Pfc. Jeffrey F. Stevens.

• On May 27, 2019, Marshall Ray McKahan of Washington,

PA was arrested for two counts of destruction of property

(felonies) fleeing and being drunk in public (misdemeanors).

The arresting officer was Pfc. Geno V. Geminiani.

• On May 29, 2019, a Chincoteague man was arrested for

possession of marijuana (misdemeanor). The arresting

officer was Pfc. Jeffrey F. Stevens.

