Let Us Wait For Something Official

Posted on by Jonathan Taylor

I’m aware that there was an incident overnight and a body was recovered from the area near downtown but will not post anything more until we get official word

Thanks

3 thoughts on "Let Us Wait For Something Official

  2. I was listening to my pager and it did occur. It involved a sheriff’s deputy and the person chased into the water. What gets me is that the water isn’t very deep. Westside and Fruitland were dispatched to assist with their boats and drag. Dive team also dispatched. Took forever for these people to get on the road to assist.

